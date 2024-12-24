Washrooms vandalized at Manitou Park in Naramata

Photo: RDOS

Public washrooms at Manitou Park in Naramata, which are maintained by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, have been vandalized.

The washrooms were covered in graffiti sometime between 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 and Saturday, Dec. 21.

"RDOS staff will work to cover the graffiti over the next few days," reads a press release from the RODS.

"The washrooms were temporarily closed over the weekend but are now open to the public until further notice. Anyone with information is asked to contact Penticton RCMP (incident number 2024-800249)."

The same facility at Manitou Park was closed on two separate occasions in February 2024 due to vandalism.

"Anyone with information or who witnesses acts of vandalism is asked to contact the RCMP."