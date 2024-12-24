MP Richard Cannings reflects on busy year serving South Okanagan-West Kootenay ahead of retirement

Photo: Richard Cannings

Longtime South Okanagan Member of Parliament Richard Cannings is looking back on a productive year, and looking forward to keeping up the pressure on key projects as he faces his pending retirement from politics in 2025.

Canning has held the seat of MP for the NDP in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding since 2015. This year, he announced he would not be seeking re-election next time around, which will be in October 2025 at the latest.

He is happy that multiple NDP and personal passion projects have been coming to fruition over the past year.

"I think the real highlight for me, and I think for Canadians, and certainly for the NDP, was just the success that the NDP had in their agreement with the Liberals, getting things done for Canadians," Cannings said.

"I think the big one was getting dental care for those who needed it, [The Canadian Dental Care Plan]. More than 3 million Canadians have signed up for that program. More will sign up in the new year, when it expands to to all Canadians under who have a home household income less than $70,000. Over a million, almost a million and a half people have actually accessed that dental care [already]."

Cannings and his party have been a longtime proponent of dental care coverage, calling poor dental health one of the visible indicators of poverty that can sometimes lead to difficulty in getting jobs.

"On top of that, we had PharmaCare. We've passed a framework for PharmaCare across the country, so the federal government can now go to provinces and come up with agreements to bring in PharmaCare, just like we have Medicare," Cannings said.

"You can go to a doctor and for free, and now you can actually access the necessary prescription medicines that that doctor prescribes for free. So again, that will change a lot of Canadians' lives."

The process of PharmaCare will take some time, he said, but he is proud to have been an MP during its beginning.

Cannings is also happy with progress on "anti-scab" legislation.

"We brought in legislation to make it illegal for federally regulated industries to bring in replacement workers when there's a strike," Cannings said.

"This will extend to federally regulated industries like transportation, banking, telecommunications, etc., etc., so this will really make it fair for workers when they're at the bargaining table."

Other highlights include pushes towards more accessible childcare, school lunch programs and tax breaks for volunteer firefighters.

"We [the federal NDP] are a caucus of 25 MPs. That's 1/5 of the official opposition and Conservative caucus," Cannings said.

"So I'm very proud of the NDP caucus. And as we always say, just if this is what 25 NDP MPs can do, just imagine what we could do if we were in government."

But, any future government, won't include Cannings.

Looking forward into 2025, he is looking forward to keeping his nose to the grindstone but he will not be back on the ticket.

"I'm 70 years old, and I have grandkids now to babysit in Penticton, and it's time to time to move on. My wife has been patiently waiting for me to retire still, and I'm happy to do that," Cannings said with a chuckle.

"I still really love this job. It's a great honour and a privilege to have this job."

Before he hangs up his politician hat, however, he has a few more goals for the rest of his term.

"One of the main campaigns I've been pushing has been trying to get the government to do more to protect our forests and communities from wildfires, and specifically to bring in a national wildfire fighting force," Cannings said.

"It seems to me to make so much sense to have a national wildfire fighting force that we could deploy ahead of time when we know an area is facing great likelihood of forest fires, so that we can get those fires early and protect communities. Right now, we have provincial firefighting forces that are very good, but they get overwhelmed."

He is also serving on three committees in parliament, including agriculture, which he recognizes as a key issue in his riding.

"I love to be involved in those issues, coming from the Okanagan, talking about the problems that our local orchardists and vineyard owners have had in the last year alone, the crisis that they are in, talking to the minister at length about [it]," Cannings said.

He is also on the science and research committee, where he is committed to working towards larger fellowship funding for grad students, and the public accounts committee.

"In all these committees, we often get into big spats between the Liberals and Conservatives, and it sort of falls to me to try to find a middle ground so we can get back to work and continue to get things done," Cannings said.

"It's just such a wonderful job and very intense, and you don't get a lot of sleep sometimes, but it's very worthwhile."

When the election has come and gone, Cannings is looking forward to a new phase of life, playing his fiddle, birdwatching, and spending time with family.

In the meantime, he has tasks to accomplish still, and is hoping everyone has a good holiday season before 2025 begins.

"Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, stay safe," Cannings said.

"And if you can, there's a lot of things that we can do to help [people who are struggling] ... Do what you can to help them, because we're always better when we when we help each other."