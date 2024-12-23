Penticton cancer survivor dragon boat team gives to local hospital oncology unit campaign

Photo: Contributed

The SOS Medical Foundation proudly welcomed the Survivorship dragon boat team ladies as they returned for their third donation to an ongoing campaign to expand and improve cancer facilities at Penticton Regional Hospital.

"These determined breast cancer survivors, who have been dragon boating together from April to October for over two decades, remain steadfast in their mission," reads a press release from the SOS Medical Foundation.

"This year, their journey included participating in three dragon boat festivals, one as far away as Barcelona, Spain."

The team felt compelled to continue support the foundation's $10 million goal for the oncology wing. Since they donated during the foundation's Giving Tuesday initiative, where contributions were matched, they were able to maximize impact.

Since 2002, the Survivorship team has donated over $68,000 to various foundation initiatives.

For more information about Survivorship, click here. They welcome new members both with or without dragon boat experience.