Penticton retirement home changes hands

Photo: Athens Creek Retirement Lodge

A Penticton retirement home has changed ownership.

BC-based PARC Retirement Living has acquired Athens Creek Retirement Lodge.



Athens has 80 suites, and has been in operation since 1997. In the past, PARC has built their own locations.



“The demand for quality seniors housing in the Okanagan is growing, and responding to that immediate need through acquisition helps create opportunities that couldn’t be achieved in a timely manner though construction alone,” said Rainer Müller, Founder and Chairman of PARC Retirement Living, in a press release.



“It’s a first for us. PARC has actually been interested in Athens Creek for several years. The quality of the building and the positive feedback from residents speak volumes about how well-aligned Athens Creek is with our values. We look forward to offering Athens Creek residents the same exceptional services that PARC is known for, and we’re excited to welcome the Athens Creek team to the PARC family.”