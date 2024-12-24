First annual kids bird count in South Okanagan

Photo: Adam Benn Cedar waxwing on Vaseux Lake in the South Okanagan.

Birders of all ages, unite!

The South Okanagan Naturalists' club, with support from the Rotary club of Penticton Sunrise, will be holding the first Rotary Penticton Christmas Bird Count for kids.

On Dec. 29, kids and families are welcome to join the free event starting at the Penticton Art Gallery at 1 p.m.

"This family event is an extension of the annual Christmas Bird Counts that have been held for 125 years and has to goal of encouraging youths and families to connect with nature," reads a press release from the organization.

Experienced birders will be on hand with information about the species encountered.