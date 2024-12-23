Silver Eagles Riders spread holiday donations to Penticton charities

Photo: Contributed Silver Eagles Riders present $500 to feed local kids.

The Penticton Fraternal Order of Eagles "Silver Eagle Riders" have been busy spreading cheer and charity.

In December every year, the group determines how to disburse their Christmas donations to local charities.

This year, they were pleased to present a $500 cheque to the Penticton Breakfast Club, run by the Feedway Foundation.

It serves up to 1,000 free breakfasts a week to students at local elementary schools.

They also presented a cheque for $500 to the Penticton and District Hospice Society, which connects local families to palliative care and bereavement services, running the Moog and Friends Hospice House.