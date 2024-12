Photo: BC Transit

BC Transit, the Town of Princeton and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen have announced that Route 50 users will soon be able to live-track their bus.

The route runs between Princeton and Penticton starting Jan. 6, 2025.



Riders will be able to monitor Route 50 Penticton/Princeton in real time, using the Umo app.



On the same day, Umo contactless payments will be available for all local Princeton routes and Route 50.