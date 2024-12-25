Get cozy with Castanet reporter's favourite sips and reads of the year

Photo: Pixabay stock image

Monique Tamminga is a contributing reporter to Castanet with a passion for all things Okanagan. These are her recommendations for some year-end reads paired with a local sip.

There really is no better gift than a good book. Pair a book with local wine, a cozy blanket and crackling fire and it’s pure bliss. Reading is my self-care. It’s a time to quiet the mind, relax and escape into other people’s worlds for a while. Books grow our imagination, teach us about other cultures and parts of history. I’ve always loved immersing myself in the beauty of the written word.

In 2024, I challenged myself to read 24 books. Here’s some of the ones that stood out for me, paired with a local wine or cider. All of these books can be purchased at Coles in Cherry Lane Shopping Centre in Penticton or Indigo in Kelowna.

Best Historical Novel of 2024

"The Women" by Kirsten Hannah

Pair with Summerland Heritage Cidery’s pineapple cider – this tasty cider has just enough pineapple to whisk you away somewhere tropical with each sip

I love all of Kirsten Hannah’s books (The Great Alone is in my top 5 of all time). The Women is about the untold role women played in the Vietnam war. As the queen of tragedy, Hannah weaves a page-turning heartbreaker that unfolds in a descriptive, often gory pace. The book follows the main character who leaves her American Girl life for the death trenches of war hospitals in Vietnam seeing young soldiers arrive with holes and missing body parts. After serving her country and barely surviving doing it, she returns to an America that resents and looks down on Vietnam vets. It was also a time when PTSD was not acknowledged, nor were female veterans. This is a part of American history that needs to be told. My only criticism is the ending wraps things up too neatly.

Also recommend: "The Dutch Orphan" by Ellen Keith (many books have been written in WW2 but few are told from the Netherlands as this one does.) "The Winemaker’s Wife" by Kristin Harmel. (Told from the caves of a champagne house in France during German occupation)

Feel Good Favourite of 2024

"Remarkably Bright Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt

Pairs with La Frenz (Naramata) Alexendria - their signature white blend is fragrant and floral with a beautiful finish much like this book’s ending)

If you are looking for an uplifting read, this is it. There is something so tender about this story, I didn’t want it to end. When I first heard one of the main voices in the book was an octopus, it put me off but it turned out to be the very best surprise of all. I was absolutely charmed by Marcellus’ musings about humans.

The book follows three points of view starting with 70-year-old Tova who has lost her son to a mysterious death and more recently her husband to cancer. She finds solace in taking a job cleaning at a nearby aquarium where she meets and befriends escape artist Marcellus – the old and wise octopus. Sadly, the third character in this book Cameron is not likable (a big man baby) but don’t let his whiny personality spoil the book. When their lives intersect, it is the eight-legged sea creature who helps them make the connection that will forever change their lives.

Second favourite: "This Tender Land" by William Kent Krueger – An epic, tragic and hopeful adventure of a group of kids who escape a horrendous residential school in southern US and try to survive on their own.

Favourite Whodunit of the Year

"The Life We Bury" by Allen Eskens (1st in a series)

Pairs with Blasted Church (OK Falls) 2023 Unorthodox Chardonnay– a heavenly blend with floral notes and Okanagan stone fruit

I have never loved a character more than the main character Joe in The Life We Bury. This book just landed on my lap one day and I couldn’t put it down, reading it in a couple days. Joe Talbert has had a very hard life but he’s made it to college on his own accord. His goal is to complete a writing assignment – tasked to interview a stranger. He chooses to interview Carl, a convicted child killer living out his last days in a nursing home after 30 years in prison. But Joe is going to break the case wide open, or risk his life trying. Meanwhile, his takes on the responsibility of caring for his autistic brother when he finds out his mom’s new boyfriend is abusing him.

Other recommendations: "Corked" by local author Lynda L. Lock – each of Lynda’s murder/romance series are set in South Okanagan wineries. Her series are great beach reads. (I found her book at Blasted Church Winery in OK Falls).

"Rock, Paper Scissors" by Alice Feeney is a twisting thriller based around a breaking marriage, revenge and secrets.

"Here One Moment" by Liane Moriarty (Chapters pick for 2024) has an awesome concept but tedious delivery. What if someone on your flight walked the aisles predicting each person’s year of death and what they were going to die of. And then some of those predictions started coming true.

Best Okanagan Cookbook of 2024

Burrowing Owl Estate Winery Cookbook: Recipes for a Good Life by Jennifer Schell Lirag

Pairs with every Burrowing Owl wine – the wines are that good but to choose just one it is the 2021 Meritage because of the depth of their reds

The Wyse family collaborated with award-winning cookbook author Jennifer Schell Lirag creating a recipe picture book to answer the most asked question in the tasting room – what food should I pair this wine with?

For the Wyse family, food connects them just as much as the wines they produce. This book is an ode to food and family.

“We wanted to provide the tools for people to cook a fabulous wine-paired dinner and feel like a rock star.”

In addition to being a cookbook, the book provides Wyse family history and stories, information about the winery, the Sonora Restaurant, farming practices, conservation efforts, and details on burrowing owls, as well as tips about wine pairing and what’s in season.

Beautifully pictures accompany the delicious recipes and wine pairing suggestions in this table top book.

Second favourite: Okanagan Eats by Dawn Postnikoff and Joanne Sasvari. We are so lucky in the Okanagan to not only have a bounty of fruits and wine but an amazing culinary scene that celebrates these things. This book goes to chefs around the Okanagan Valley, shares their stories and features some of their favourite recipes.

Best Biography of the Year

"Missing From Me" by Heather Shtuka

Pairs with Solvero Wines Pinot Noir (Summerland) – a delicious and delicate pinot grown in among a ponderosa pine forest and Haywire’s Malbec also of Summerland for its juicy, blackberry smooth flavours.

It was in 2018 when Heather Shtuka’s son Ryan went missing from a party at Sun Peaks ski resort in Kamloops where he was working. Despite countless searches year after year, there has never been a trace of Ryan. Since then, his mom Heather has started a unique campaign of awareness, called “Shtukasauruses.” They are little plastic green dinosaurs (one of Ryan’s favourite things growing up) attached with a picture of Ryan explaining that he has been missing, encouraging people to take the green dino on their travels. Since then Ryan’s dinosaurs have been around the world and back as far as Australia, Europe and as close to home as the KVR Trail in Summerland where I found one. While this part of Heather’s journey isn’t in the book, I thought it was important to share. The book takes you through the moments they got word Ryan was missing and every raw, heartbreaking day after while also sharing lots of great memories celebrating him.

For the Fantasy Fans

"Fourth Wing (The Empryean #1" by Rebecca Yarro

Pairs perfectly with Ruby Blues (Naramata) Red Stiletto – a perfect red blend of deliciousness year after year

Fantasy is the number one genre right now. Where JK Rowling once stood, currently it is author Rebecca Yarro and her latest Fourth Wing (The Empryean #1). Fantasy is not a genre I dabble in but I wanted to know what all the hype was about and Fourth Wing grips you from the first page. Written in a young readers format, and much like Hunger Games but with dragons, the book features strong female protagonists. Violet, a fragile 20-year-old who loves books is trying to be the few who survive to become a dragon rider, just like her mother ‘the general’ and her sister.

Second favourite for young readers is Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell – high octane Harry Potter-esque story line of friendship and magic.

What next?

Here are some of the books on my "Want To Read List" for 2025: