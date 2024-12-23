Penticton has plenty of shop-local last-minute gift ideas

Photo: Accent Chocolate

Have some last minute shopping to do? You still have two days until Christmas, and the South Okanagan has you covered with some great local, last minute gifts!

Accent Chocolate Factory, located at 444 Main St. in Penticton, is your one-stop shop for all things chocolately-delight, offering up delicious options for those last minute presents.

“Personally, I think chocolate is a perfect gift,” said Accent Chocolate Factory CEO Timea Bordas. “Everyone likes it, [it’s] neutral, and [it’s] able to bring happiness (to someone's day.”

While ingredients are sourced from throughout Europe, Bordas said Accent Chocolate also aims to use as many local ingredients as possible, too, including free-dried fruit.

“We are working with some local businesses such as Maple Roch, Petrasek Bakery, and selling Natural Farmworks Teas, and Smoking Gun and Cherry Hill packaged coffees,” added Bordas.

All of Accent Chocolate’s artisanal creations are gluten-free and made in-house. Whether you’re looking to purchase one chocolate or even 100, Accent Chocolate Factory has you covered for your last-minute holiday gifting needs (or a present for yourself!) So treat yourself or your loved ones!

For more information, visit accentchocolate.ca

Pick up a gift set of 100% pure, farm to table and naturally vegan maple syrup products from Maple Roch, offering maple-inspired beauty products, home products and food products.

Sourcing their organic maple syrup from one single forest, the Summerland-based company offers up a variety of items that are guaranteed to make the perfect last-minute holiday gift.

From candles to body products, to sweet snacks to spreads, mustards, vinaigrettes and salts, Maple Roch’s maple syrup products are crafted with care and detail all by the same dedicated families.

Order online, with a $25 flat-rate shipping fee within Canada if you’re loved ones are far away, or visit them in store at 13224 Victoria Rd N in Summerland.

Browse their online catalogue and read up more on their history at mapleroch.com

And for the wine-lover in your life, visit the BC VQA Wine Info Centre in Penticton, located at 101-553 Vees Dr.

Boasting a variety of gifts from books to calendars, to home goods and of course, wine, the information centre has the perfect gift for not only the wine lover in your life, but anybody!

There’s plenty of locally sourced items in store, perfect for those family or friends who live far away and could use a taste of the South Okanagan.

Pick up a care package, snag a wine set or try one of their adventure sets!

Visit them online to browse their online catalogue at bcwineinfocentre.com for more information.

