Superintendent for SD67 celebrates students success in 2024, planning supports for school shake ups

Photo: File photo

School District 67 (SD67) faced a big year with its decision to downsize schools, increased graduation rates and staff growth, with the superintendent commending efforts made by students and teachers.

Supt. Todd Manuel looked back at 2024, focusing on how proud he was of their leadership at all of their schools.

"Our schools are incredibly strong, and that's really based on our school leadership, our teachers and our support staff. They do great things all through our system for our students. So really proud of our team," he said.

"This year too, I wanted to highlight our facilities team. They've done amazing work in partnership with contractors, as they oversaw a gym build at Summerland secondary school, and doing a tremendous amount of work in our schools through the year in support of the board's long range facilities plan."

Manuel said they continue to see positive trends in statistics around the district's graduation rates.

For all of the non-Indigenous learners, graduation rates are at or above provincial average, the past six years rates were at 91 per cent. For Indigenous learners, the district has seen an increase of around 20 per cent from 2018- 2019 where it was at 64 per cent graduation rates to 85 per cent in 2022-2023.

"So that's really encouraging to see, as well to see our students collectively doing really well in terms of school completion and graduation and moving on through the system."

He also noted that the school district has been seeing more of their programs grow, like the Penticton Robotics Club and Women in Trades Bootcamp, alongside the return of We for She South-Okanagan.

Manuel said it was inspiring this year as well to see the Toys for Tots to Teens event do so well.

"This year, I know that the collection goal was 1000 gift items and toys, and they surpassed that by an additional 500 and I know that they had also over $5,000 collected, and money had still been coming in when I received that note. So that's something I'm really proud to see."

In April, three elementary schools in Penticton and Summerland were determined to need to permanently close as part of a re-shuffling of facilities and resources in School District 67.

Over the next three years, the plan will see:

Carmi Elementary closed, with impacted students moving to KVR Middle (to become KVR Elementary)

Parkway Elementary closed, with impacted students moving to Skaha Lake Middle (to become Skaha Lake Elementary)

Giant’s Head Elementary closed, with impacted students moving to Summerland Middle (to become Summerland Elementary)

ConnectEd Facility closed, and the ConnectEd programs will be moved to a different location

The plan is phased over three years, with no changes scheduled to elementary schools until June 2025, when the schools will close their doors for good.

"It's always very sensitive to go to community and for the board to consider making changes to the long range facilities plan and discussing closure and consolidation," Manuel said.

"I think that, having said that, our first year has gone very well, the grade eights have done really well in transitioning, and our staff have done a great job of supporting them at our secondary school."

The district also dealt with a cyber attack in the early part of 2024.

The outage of phone and email services also impacted the Penticton Seniors' Drop In Centre, as the district tried to address the unspecified problem.

The district later determined that personal information belonging to parents and students may have been subject to risk as a result of the incident.

"The world's really changed, and we're seeing cybersecurity issues in public institutions and private institutions, provincially, nationally and really globally. So learning for all of us in our systems is how do we continue to stay a step ahead of cyber criminals by ensuring we have all of the right precautions in place and supports in place," Manuel said.

"I'm proud of the work that the team did to get us to the other side of it."

With a tough year economically on families, Manuel said he was grateful for government programs as well as community initiatives that helped kids.

"A program that we provide support through the ministry of education and child care that has been very powerful has been the feeding futures fund. So that fund, provincially, is just over $71 million and our district received $705,000 of it."

Heading into 2025, Manuel said he aims to make sure the district is supporting families as best they can with the school transitions.

"We really want to make sure that we attend, to clear communication with them and supports through this change and then all of our schools as we transition away from middle school models next year, ensuring that we continue to support that middle years teaching within our new configurations will be a real focus as we move forward in support of the board's plan."