Summerland animal rescue reflects on year of success stories and accomplishments

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is reflecting on their year and extending well wishes for the holiday season.

The following is a holiday message from Lori Huot-Stewart, president of the Critteraid:

Thank you for this wonderful year that we've had and all the support throughout this wonderful community that we have.

I want to finish on such a positive note. We have all experienced all the challenges that 2024 has brought us from us having the rescues, the passings, then the life changes, the moments that we have had euphoria, that we've challenged, that we've come through to the other side, and we've won.

I just wanted a moment to say that we did our best. We did absolutely everything that we tried to set out to do, which was to provide a service with the community for rescuing the animals that we can and the ones that are lucky enough to come into our care, they get the best care that we know how to do.

We have a lot of really positive things coming up for next year, in 2025 which I am excited to share with you, but for this moment, I would just like to wish you all and all of your family a very wonderful holiday season.

Merry Christmas from everybody at Critteraid. We love you and we thank you for everything and all the support. We look forward to seeing you in 2025.