Okanagan Falls incorporation referendum coming

Several members of the board of directors with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen were effusive in their praise for the decision that the community of Okanagan Falls move forward with a plan to incorporate into its own municipality in 2025.

After the board heard from Rick Wilson, the chair of a 10-member committee from Okanagan Falls, to pursue incorporation, several board members applauded them and believe it will have a positive impact on local residents.

Matt Taylor, the area director for Area D, who currently represents OK Falls residents on the board, congratulated the committee for a job well done.

“I would like to note that this has been at least a 10-year process and there’s been previous studies that were in the 80s and 90s,” he said. “I would like to thank the participants of the current committee.”

If the referendum passes, a byelection would be held in the fall to elect a mayor and council. That would give them a full year to enact bylaws and contracts signed before the next provincial election in the fall of 2026, said Taylor.

“I do think it’s important that we get this done in a timely manner, starting today,” he said. “I strongly support this recommendation.”

Board director and Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes also praised the committee for a job well done.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to everybody involved as well,” he said. “Today is an important milestone.”

The spring referendum would be organized and conducted by staff with the RDOS. If passed a bylection would be held next fall, said corporate officer and deputy chief administrative officer Christy Malden.

Director Riley Gettens was also enthusiastic about the future for the community of Okanagan Falls and its residents.

“I think it’s a really exciting day too and congratulations to everybody,” she said. “It feels really good to be on this table and see something like this come to fruition.”

Director Helena Konanz was also pleased residents will have the opportunity to become an incorporated community if they so choose.

“Congratulations to everyone for all their hard work for the last decade or two that this has been going on,” she said. “We appreciate everything. The democratic process is alive and well.”

Konanz would like to see the people who live outside of OK Falls, but remain in Area D, perhaps be moved into another electoral Area within the RDOS infrastructure should the referendum pass and OK Falls become its own municipality.

This story originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative