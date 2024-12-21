South Okanagan Women in Need Society aims to ensure 'no one is forgotten' this holiday season with supply backpacks

Photo: SOWINS

The South Okanagan Women In Need Society is aiming to help people facing homeless with a special care package.

The annual Light up a Life campaign aims to provide 50 people with backpacks filled with warm supplies, toiletries and a gift card for some food.

"Our dedicated team is hard at work assembling backpacks filled with essential items to bring warmth, hope, and a little holiday cheer to those without a home this season," SOWINS shared in a recent social media post.

"A big thank you to our incredible donors who have generously contributed backpacks stocked with supplies—your kindness has given us an amazing head start on our goal of filling 50."

"Together, we can ensure that no one is forgotten."

Backpacks include: Emergency weather blankets ? Hot Paws Hands ? Hot Paws Feet ? Tarps ? Mini flashlights ? Boost ? Granola bars ? Nutrigrain bars ? Water ? Long underwear ? Socks ? Toques ? Gloves/mittens ? Toothpaste ? Toothbrush ? Deodorant ? Shampoo ? Conditioner ? Baby wipes ? $10 Gift Card- Tim Horton’s, Subway

SOWINS is reaching out to the public for help – either through monetary donations, or by buying and filling a backpack and dropping it off at their office.

The idea was added a few years ago an extension to their Share the Spirit holiday campaign.

For more information on how to donate, head to their website here. Donations can also be dropped off at the SOWINS Administration Office during business hours before Dec. 24.