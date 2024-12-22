Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen more ready than every for emergencies after quieter year

Photo: Mark Pendergraft

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board chair Mark Pendergraft is happy to report it was a quieter year for natural disaster disturbance, and that gave the district time to beef up its emergency response teams to Reflecting on 2024, Pendergraft, who personally represents rural Osoyoos but also serves as the board chair, said a highlight is the revamp of the protective services department.

"In the last several years, we've had so many emergencies and events that went on, we seem to have not had enough staff and people hired in that department," Pendergraft said.

"This year, we've got it much better staffed and operational. So I think that's a big step in the right direction to service people that are in those troublesome positions of having to be evacuated."

Something else of note is progress on the Okanagan Falls incorporation study. There will be a referendum in the new year, during which residents will be able to vote as to whether a portion of Area D will become its own municipality within the district, a conversation that has been ongoing for many years.

"That is one of the things that we're looking forward to, seeing where that ends up going, whether it's successful or not. How that question is answered by the community," Pendergraft said.

"Something of interest, for sure."

Looking into 2025, Pendergraft anticipates the board will solidify their official strategic plan, which they have been working on in recent weeks.

And overarching issues are still of concern, which he is looking forward to continuing to work on in concert with the provincial government.

"We're short on housing, rental units and all that sort of stuff, so we're working towards some of those things. How successful we'll be remains to be seen, but I think that's one of the bigger goals," Pendergraft said.

And, Pendergraft is looking forward to a much-anticipated upgrade of the RDOS website, providing easier access to information for residents.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen encompasses nine electoral areas and six municipalities, ranging from Summerland down to Osoyoos and into the Similkameen Valley.