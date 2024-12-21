Yellow Dog Brewing fully opens its Penticton location with a renovated tasting room

Casey Richardson

Penticton's Yellow Dog Brewing has been welcoming in the public to their newly renovated tasting room for the last two weeks, excited to join the local craft brewing crowd.

The family-run brewery is based in Port Moody and purchased the Bad Tattoo Brewing site back at the end of 2022.

Founder Mike Coghill said they've been working hard on getting the spot at 169 Estabrooke Avenue ready.

"First priority was renovating the back so we could make some beer here to our standards, and changing some of the equipment processes up. So that took a little bit of time," he said.

"We're just excited to be in Penticton. Yellow Dog strives on supporting the community. A bunch of our proceeds we donate back to the SPCA. So we're just happy to be here make some great beer and see what we can do in the community."

Yellow Dog also shares ownership of Neighbourhood Brewing, which opened a few years ago in Penticton just a block away.

"Feels great to be next door. It's kind of this whole area is a little hub for people with Tratto right there for pizza, Neighbourhood for Mexican food, Wayne and Freda for coffee, and then Yellow Dog here for everything else."

Diners can expect to find Smash Burgers, Detroit Style Pizza and Bird Dogs, along with other comfort food bites on the menu.

The brewery has had their "Dog Park" back patio space open, while they finished the inside.

"We keep that open seasonally. So it's closed for the season in October, but we'll normally go March to October," Coghill said.

"Its just a place to relax, play a few games, meet with friends, enjoy the fire, enjoy some beer, just a nice easy place."

Beer fans can expect to find some strong hoppy beers available, as well as some easy drinking lagers on tap.

"We just wanted somewhere where everyone can hang out and enjoy the nice, warm environment and good food and beer."

Yellow Dog Brewing is currently open from Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more info or to check out their menu, head to their website here.