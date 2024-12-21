248501
Penticton  

Yellow Dog Brewing fully opens its Penticton location with a renovated tasting room

New brewery fully opens

- | Story: 524035

Casey Richardson

Penticton's Yellow Dog Brewing has been welcoming in the public to their newly renovated tasting room for the last two weeks, excited to join the local craft brewing crowd.

The family-run brewery is based in Port Moody and purchased the Bad Tattoo Brewing site back at the end of 2022.

Founder Mike Coghill said they've been working hard on getting the spot at 169 Estabrooke Avenue ready.

"First priority was renovating the back so we could make some beer here to our standards, and changing some of the equipment processes up. So that took a little bit of time," he said.

"We're just excited to be in Penticton. Yellow Dog strives on supporting the community. A bunch of our proceeds we donate back to the SPCA. So we're just happy to be here make some great beer and see what we can do in the community."

Yellow Dog also shares ownership of Neighbourhood Brewing, which opened a few years ago in Penticton just a block away.

"Feels great to be next door. It's kind of this whole area is a little hub for people with Tratto right there for pizza, Neighbourhood for Mexican food, Wayne and Freda for coffee, and then Yellow Dog here for everything else."

Diners can expect to find Smash Burgers, Detroit Style Pizza and Bird Dogs, along with other comfort food bites on the menu.

The brewery has had their "Dog Park" back patio space open, while they finished the inside.

"We keep that open seasonally. So it's closed for the season in October, but we'll normally go March to October," Coghill said.

"Its just a place to relax, play a few games, meet with friends, enjoy the fire, enjoy some beer, just a nice easy place."

Beer fans can expect to find some strong hoppy beers available, as well as some easy drinking lagers on tap.

"We just wanted somewhere where everyone can hang out and enjoy the nice, warm environment and good food and beer."

Yellow Dog Brewing is currently open from Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more info or to check out their menu, head to their website here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Penticton News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
248915


Real Estate
5077219
3220 Hilltown Drive #20
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$899,990
more details




Send us your News Tips!




South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Dorothy
Dorothy South Okanagan BC SPCA >


248923


TheTango.net
Weekend Dose- December 20, 2024

Weekend Dose- December 20, 2024

Daily Dose | December 21, 2024

Tommy Lee showers 'once a week'

Showbiz | December 21, 2024

TGIF Gifs- December 20, 2024

Galleries | December 20, 2024

Alexis Bellino quits Real Housewives

Showbiz | December 20, 2024

Jumping POV's

Must Watch | December 20, 2024
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
251442
250007