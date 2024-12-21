Parkdale Place Housing Society hosting contest with $500 prize to name new seniors apartment building in Summerland

Photo: Parkdale Place Housing Society

The Parkdale Place Housing Society is celebrating the news that their housing for low and moderate-income seniors is starting construction in the new year with a contest.

The building project, located at 13609 Dickson Avenue is set to begin construction in 2025 on the former site of Legion Village.

The project was one of many announced for the interior and northern B.C. through the Homes for People action plan in March.

The building will add 90 homes for seniors and people living with disabilities.

The society shared that they're in need of help, asking the public to help name their building.

"Get creative and send us your best ideas!" they shared in a social media post.

Name suggestions can be submitted to [email protected]

The chosen name will earn bragging rights and a $500 prize