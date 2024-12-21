Artisan Winter Market returns to Apex Mountain

Photo: Contributed

Head up the mountain to the experience the annual Apex Artisan Winter Market.

Vendors will be in The Gunbarrel Saloon dining room at Apex Mountain Resort on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. showcasing their handmade goods, crafts, and skills.

"Just in time for the holiday season- it will be a perfect day of hitting the slopes and supporting local," Event Host Ash Dunsford shared.

"The Artisan Winter Market is a great place to pick up those one-of-a-kind holiday gifts for your loved ones and perhaps even yourself."

The Gunbarrel will have beverages available for purchase while shoppers browse.