Second Annual Holiday Whobilation comes to Penticton Safety Village

Photo: Penticton Safety Village

Penticton Safety Village's has been magically transformed into a whimsical winter Whoville for the second Annual Holiday Whobilation.

The immersive holiday experience has attendees stepping inside Whoville, where they can meet the Grinch, and share in the holiday spirit with the Whos.

The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with opportunities for photos with Santa and the Grinch.

Any questions on how you can support Whoville Penticton as a sponsor can go to [email protected]