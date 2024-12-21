Summerland family working to restore Living Memorial Park baseball field for their son sees progress

Photo: Contributed

A Summerland family is working to restore a local baseball field in memory of their son has had some uplifting progress since launching their GoFundMe last month.

Husband and Wife fundraising team, Jeff and Melissa Taylor, have a goal to restore Living Memorial Park.

Their son, Hendriks Jon Taylor, passed away this summer at the age of 16. Hendriks had lived with a brain tumour and ultimately took his own life.

“It's been such an incredible loss. This idea came to us probably the second day after he had passed, that we just needed to do something to keep his memory alive and to give back to this community that's been so good to us and was so good to him,” Melissa told Castanet at the time.

"We're really motivated to honour him by redoing these fields.”

The parents are looking to rename "Field 2" to Field 96, named after Hendriks' jersey number, but otherwise keep the name Living Memorial Park.

Their fundraiser, which has a goal of $750,000, would go towards completely renovating the field and surrounding area, including adding new lighting, grandstands, batting cages, redoing the field, adding new fencing, and new bases and upgrading the bathrooms which have fallen into disrepair.

The Taylors have also applied for the Toronto Blue Jays Field Of Dreams grant, which provides funding to design, refurbish and build local baseball diamonds in communities across the country.

Melissa shared in an update to Castanet that they have been screened into the final stage of the Blue Jays Cares Foundation grant.

"Our application was “very well received”. We are thrilled as this could mean a very substantial investment," she added.

The GoFundMe has also reached $64K as of Friday night.

"Thank you to so many who donated to our GoFundMe for this important project," Melissa said.

The family is also working on applying to other grants and planning fundraising activities that will happen in the spring.

To donate or find out more on the Field 96 Hendriks Jon Taylor Legacy Project, head to the GoFundMe page here.

Casey Richardson