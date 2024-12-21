Princeton resident captures river otter enjoying its routine on the Similkameen

Contributed Akela Davies

A river otter made an appearance on the snowy banks of the Similkameen River on Thursday morning.

Akela Davies shared the video to social media and with Castanet.

It shows the animal sitting on the ice along the river, seen cleaning its fur and rolling around on the snow.

According to the Nature Conservancy of Canada, river otters can be found in every province and territory. They live in rivers, lakes and large creeks, and unlike their sea otter cousins, they thrive outside water.

River otters can measure up to 1.4 metres in length from nose to tail, and weigh up to 14 kilograms.

Share your photos or videos of wildlife to [email protected] to be featured.