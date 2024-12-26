South Okanagan politics story of the year: Penticton City Council members lighten with one moving into MLA role and one on mandatory leave

Casey Richardson

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2024. Today, for the South Okanagan Politics Story of the Year, we look back at the Penticton's city council changes.

Penticton residents went to the polls in 2024 to elect a new MLA, and with it gained the responsibility to fill an empty city council seat this upcoming year.

Five candidates came forward for the provincial election, with Conservative Amelia Boultbee winning the seat. Her closest challenger, NDP Tina Lee, conceded with almost 40 percent of the vote at that time.

Boultbee’s resignation from the city council two years in to take that MLA role has triggered a by-election.

The resignation leaves the typically seven-member council with five active members, as Coun. James Miller is currently on indefinite leave with pay while facing historical criminal sexual assault charges.

Miller was first arrested on sexual assault charges by police in Penticton acting with Ontario police on Aug. 1, then again on Nov. 7 for multiple more similar charges.

His case is moving through the courts and Miller has yet to enter a guilty or not guilty plea, as of his last court appearance on Dec. 10.

At the start of December, Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield asked his fellow council members for a two-year plan ahead of the by-election, hearing concerns from the public on the cost if another by-election would come later on.

"At this point, there is one vacancy. [Coun. Miller] is still a member of council and is on mandatory leave, the decision whether to step down remains with him alone, and we respect his rights to that decision," Bloomfield said.

The last by-election in 2021, in which James Miller was first elected, cost the city around $120,000.

In November, once the news of the second arrest broke, an online petition was put up asking Miller to resign, which is almost at 500 signatures.

The petition was started by a local named Ajeet Brar, who makes the argument that with a by-election already due in the spring due to Amelia Boultbee being elected MLA and resigning her council seat, the city could save some time and money by filling two seats at once.

"We are nearing four months of an absence of James Miller on council and we are all well aware of the speed of trials in our justice system," Brar adds.

"While this is a good thing, because we want to ensure that we are operating under the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, it has real world consequences we must address in the interim."

Brar also cites Miller's own words in a 2021 editorial in the Penticton Herald in which Miller called for Coun. Jake Kimberley, who had been on medical leave for months, to step down and deal with his health, claiming important city decisions "shouldn't be left in the hands of six people."

Bloomfield set a deadline of Jan. 3 for an answer from his council.

With preparatory work underway, the city said the by-election is likely to occur in the early spring.