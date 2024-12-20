Penticton businessman working to get charges stayed in sexual assault case

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

A Penticton businessman is working on a stay of charges for sexual assault after allegedly touching a woman's body without consent.

According to publicly available court documents, Darrell John Richards is accused of sexual assault against the woman — whose name is protected by a publication ban — in March 2024.

Sexual assault is broadly defined in Canada. Richards' lawyer said the alleged crime in question was not intentional against the complainant — though, he added, that is not to say reports of sexual assault should be taken lightly.

"We [in the justice system] respect anybody who comes forward to say these things, because I don't know what's going on. I can't judge, that's not my job," said defence lawyer Paul Varga.

"But my job is merely to ensure that my clients' circumstances are taking into account when this matter gets disposed of by the courts."

Crown prosecution acting communications counsel Ann Seymour told Castanet Richards is completing "Alternatives to Prosecution" measures, which are not a court process.

"Alternative measures programs are typically restorative and rehabilitative in nature. If the accused person completes the alternative measures program, Crown counsel will terminate the prosecution by entering a stay of proceedings."

If those measures are completed, charges will be stayed, meaning no further criminal prosecution will be planned.

Richards is scheduled back in court in February to determine the success of the alternative proceedings, however his lawyer Varga said that may happen even sooner.