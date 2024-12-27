Local sports story of the year: Penticton Vees narrowly miss third straight championship

Chelsea Powrie

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2024. Today, for our Penticton Sports Story of the Year, we look back how close the Penticton Vees came to a third Fred Page Cup.

The Penticton Vees came tantalizingly close to their third straight championship this year.

The Vees already had two Fred Page Cups in a row under their belt when they went into the BCHL finals this spring, facing the Surrey Eagles.

The Eagles beat the Vees 3-1 in game six, clinching the cup.

But the new season has now begun, and the boys in blue are looking great, tied for first in points in the Interior East conference.

Head coach Fred Harbinson spoke to Castanet this fall as the season was kicking off, feeling excited about his team's prospects and vowing to work hard.

"Every year we try to hang banners here [at the SOEC home ice]," Harbinson said.

"[We're] trying to grow every week, every month, so that we're one of the teams in consideration at the end of the year."

The Vees are on a brief Christmas break before hitting the ice again on Dec. 28 against the Blackfalds Bulldogs.