Annual toonie fundraiser for Penticton Soupateria underway

Just a toonie can be the difference between a full or empty belly at Penticton Soupateria as the holiday season approaches.

The local soup kitchen's annual Toonie Drive fundraiser asks people to give to the less fortunate in the community by donating as many multiples of $2 that they can afford, each of which will supply one full Christmas dinner to someone who needs it.

The drive is on now, hoping to raise as much money as possible as winter approaches.

There are many options to donate:

At the Soupateria, 150 Orchard Ave., Penticton, B.C.

At St. Saviours Church mailbox located next to the Soupateria

Securely online via Canada Helps

he Soupateria provides tax receipts for all monetary donations that are accompanied by the donors’ names and addresses

The Soupateria opens 365 days a year to offer a free hot meal to anyone in the community who needs it, run entirely by volunteers and funded by community donations.

For more information on the Soupateria, including how to get involved as a donor or volunteer, click here.