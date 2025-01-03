Penticton student with deafblindness enjoying work experience with seniors

Photo: Cara Garnett Lex Dalrymple

Lex Dalrymple is an extraordinary high school student.

Dalrymple has deafblindness, but that is not stopping him from learning about work and spreading joy as a regular at Cherry Park Retirement Residence in Penticton, through a School District 67 Supported Work Experience program.

The program is described as arranging "worksite placements for students who may face challenges in traditional work environments without receiving support in learning the expectations of an employer, the various nuances and skills needed, or in a particular job site."

Dalrymple, along with his trained deafblind intervenor, works at Cherry Park to gain some insight into the real world of work expectations, while also fostering community connections as he transitions to adulthood.

"The residents of Cherry Park Retirement Residence gain from having Lex in their environment on a weekly basis. Some residents are learning American Sign Language so they can better communicate with Lex, making a positive and inclusive environment that is mutually beneficial," explained Cara Garnett, the Supported Work Experience job coach at Penticton Secondary school, in an email.

The Provincial Outreach Program for Students with Deafblindness program, which is funded by the provincial Ministry of Education, supports kids from kindergarten to Grade 12 and teacher-consultants throughout BC.

"The educational team that supports Lex is so very grateful for the involvement of POPDB," Garnett said.

And it's not just the educational team who reap the benefits. Dalrymple's experience has been wonderful for him and for the residents at Cherry Park.

"Recently, Lex had an opportunity to present a Christmas gift to the residents of Cherry Park," Garnett said

"A thousand-piece puzzle made from images he created!"