Downtown Penticton ice rink opening for the season Saturday

Penticton's downtown outdoor skating rink will open for the season this Saturday.

The rink will be open for Family Skating on Dec. 21, something the rink is now making an established set day of for the foreseeable future.

Activate Penticton, the non-profit organization which operates the rink, shared in an update that they've seen that Family Skating and Shinny (Hockey) don't mix.

"This season we are trying a new program where every odd day of the calendar the rink will be used for Family skating only, absolutely no hockey even if no one is on the rink. Each even day of the calendar will be for hockey, “shinny” nets will be supplied on the ice after the Zamboni is done in the morning," they said.

"For example, on Jan. 1, 2025, it will be Family Skating only, on Jan. 2, 2025 it will be Hockey only."

Those using the rink will need protective equipment such as helmets, gloves and pads or equipment at all times.

On Family Skating days, Activate Penticton said there is zero tolerance for pucks or sticks.

"This time is for families and all ages to enjoy the outdoor rink at their leisure. These days are great days for individuals to learn how to skate or enjoy simply skating around the rink."

The Shinny Hockey days are open for all ages and skill levels.

"There are no goalies permitted, and the nets provided which are 12” above the ice are all that will be permitted. All players are required to adjust their personal performance to the level of the play on the rink. The puck must not go higher than the 12” nets."

Activate Penticton said they are not accepting any private bookings this season.

"We want the facility to be open during all operational hours for the public to enjoy."

The hours of operations are every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Skaters are asked be off the ice at 9 p.m. and security cameras will be monitoring the ice.

The Zamboni only operates at one time per day, and it is between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. each morning.

The rink is run from 100 per cent by volunteers and Activate Penticton is asking the public to please be respectful to them.

"Our rink operates on donations, if we don’t get enough money raised each year, we risk the chance that we may need to shut the rink down. Our rink costs over $20,000 per year to operate some of our biggest expenses are insurance, utilities and the Zamboni, any kind of donation helps," they added.

The easiest way to donate is through their website here.

"We are launching a fundraising campaign for this season where we are introducing Operational Partnerships. These partners have the opportunity to have their name displayed on the boards (industrial grade sticker) for three seasons, starting this season 2024/2025 and continuing until February 2028."

For more information on sponsorships, head to their website.

The team will also be running a 50/50 Raffle starting on Jan. 30,2025. All proceeds will go towards operations and improvements at the Outdoor Skating Rink.

Once again the rink is taking part in the City of Penticton's Frost Fest weekend on Jan. 17,18 and 19.