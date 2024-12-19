Summerland's Peach Orchard Beach off-leash dog park with permanent fencing has opened

Photo: Elaine Brewer-White Happy dogs run around the Peach Orchard Dog Park this week

Rover can once again run around at Peach Orchard Beach, now that the fencing at an off-leash dog park has been completed.

The controversial temporary dog park has become permanent, as the District of Summerland announced on Thursday that the fencing work is done and opened along the lakeshore park.

Council opted to create a pop-up one-acre off-leash dog park at the beginning of May in 2023, following years of struggle for Summerland to find a suitable spot for a larger off-leash dog park.

The canine-owning contingency of the community had been pushing for more off-leash area access. In contrast, others worried about a loss of viable sports playing fields, impacts on more areas should pooches proliferate, and noise.

Summerland started with a temporary off-leash dog park at Dale Meadows Park on a pilot basis, after council voted down a proposed permanent installation of a 0.27 acre small dog run and 0.78 acre large dog run in 2022.

While a 0.35-acre park was installed in 2023 at the Dale Meadows Sports Complex after a two-year trial of a temporary ‘pop-up’ park, the location was determined as suitable for smaller dogs and recognized at the time there was a need for a one-acre park for larger dogs.

Then in 2023, the temporary fencing was placed at Peach Orchard Beach Park to create a pop-up one-acre off-leash dog park at the beginning of May.

A significant amount of feedback was received over the trial period between May 5 to Sept. 13, 2023.

Members of a petition group against the park met with Castanet in December of 2023 to express their displeasure, while multiple dog owners using the park cheered its success.

Summerland council voted to try another temporary off-leash dog park last fall before they decided whether a permanent one would be set up in the community, which didn't come to fruition.

In June 2024, council gave the green light for Peach Orchard Beach to be made permanent after deciding there was enough positive feedback for the establishment.

“While we’ve recognized the need for a large off-leash dog park for some time, it has been a challenge finding an ideal location given that the District only has a limited amount of suitable land," Mayor Doug Holmes said in the news release.

"That’s why we trialled the Peach Orchard Beach Park location on a temporary basis, and there’s no doubt it has proved popular with local dog-owners. With the permanent fencing, the new dog park will be a great amenity for pet owners for years to come and make Summerland a more dog-friendly community.”

Council proceeded with the 1-acre permanent park with black chain link fencing.

Lori Mullin, the district's director of community services said an accessible paved pathway and entrance is in the budget for 2025.

"Due to challenges of sourcing auto locks without electrical, they are not included in the 2025 budget and we will continue to open/close manually," she added in an emailed statement

The park is now open for public use with winter hours from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The district said dogs are no longer allowed off-leash outside the fenced area of Peach Orchard Beach Park at any time of the year.

The south end of the park remains open for general passive use and events.

Along with the dog park, there have been recent upgrades to the Peach Orchard Beach Park washroom building with two accessible year-round washrooms.

There will also be future upgrades including an improved volleyball court (2025) and new playground equipment (2026).