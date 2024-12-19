251144
South Okanagan Crime Stoppers seeking public help finding wanted woman for outstanding warrants

Police seek wanted criminal

Crime Stoppers South Okanagan-Similkameen seeking assistance from the public in finding a wanted individual.

The Penticton RCMP are looking for Hayle Desjarlias-Mezies, a 28-year-old individual with outstanding warrants related to multiple charges of possession of stolen property, use of stolen credit cards, flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

She is described as:

  • Caucasian female
  • 5" (152 cm)
  • 106 lbs (48kg)
  • brown hair thats been dyed blonde
  • brown eyes

Anyone with information regarding Desjarlias-Mezies's whereabouts is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and quote file 2024-7618.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, you can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit tips online at www.sostips.ca

"Your help is greatly appreciated in keeping our community safe," Crime Stoppers added.

