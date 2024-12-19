247583
Penticton  

Penticton Soupateria launching annual toonie campaign with more people in need of holiday meals

More families at Soupateria

Far more young, single families with children, along with seniors and the handicapped have been seen at Penticton Soupateria as the holiday season approaches.

The local soup kitchen's annual Toonie Drive fundraiser has launched, which asks people to give to the less fortunate in the community for a meal.

By donating as many multiples of $2 that can be afforded, each of which will supply one full Christmas dinner to someone who needs it, with $20 helping 10 people, $40 helping 20 people, $60.00 helping 30 people and so on.

The Soupateria said they provide tax receipts for all monetary donations that are accompanied by the donors’ names and addresses. Monetary donations may be made by:

The Soupateria opens 365 days a year to offer a free hot meal to anyone in the community who needs it, run entirely by volunteers and funded by community donations.

For more information on the Soupateria, including how to get involved as a donor or volunteer, click here.

