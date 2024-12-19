Penticton Soupateria launching annual toonie campaign with more people in need of holiday meals

Photo: Penticton Soupateria

Far more young, single families with children, along with seniors and the handicapped have been seen at Penticton Soupateria as the holiday season approaches.

The local soup kitchen's annual Toonie Drive fundraiser has launched, which asks people to give to the less fortunate in the community for a meal.

By donating as many multiples of $2 that can be afforded, each of which will supply one full Christmas dinner to someone who needs it, with $20 helping 10 people, $40 helping 20 people, $60.00 helping 30 people and so on.

The Soupateria said they provide tax receipts for all monetary donations that are accompanied by the donors’ names and addresses. Monetary donations may be made by:

Download, print and fill out the campaign poster and then deliver the donation by one of these methods: at the Soupateria, 150 Orchard Avenue, Penticton, B. C. at St. Saviours Church mailbox located next to the Soupateria by Canada Post, at 150 Orchard Avenue, Penticton, B. C. V2A 1X8

Donate online using CanadaHelps.org – trusted by Canadians since the year 2000

OR donate online using our PayPal’s, safe, and secure donation system on their website here.

The Soupateria opens 365 days a year to offer a free hot meal to anyone in the community who needs it, run entirely by volunteers and funded by community donations.

For more information on the Soupateria, including how to get involved as a donor or volunteer, click here.