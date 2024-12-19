Alleged murderer has not entered plea regarding death at Penticton Secondary School

Photo: Isaac Jack in an August 2022 photo

A man accused of murder on the grounds of a Penticton high school appeared in court briefly Wednesday, but did not enter a plea.

Isaac Hayse Jack is charged with the murder of Taig Savage, 22, in September 2021. He is charged alongside three minors, whose identities are protected due to their age at the time of the alleged crime.

Savage was found unresponsive, suffering from critical injuries, in a field on Penticton Secondary School grounds on Eckhardt Avenue on Sept. 5, 2021.

He was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Accused Jack, who was 18 at the time of the alleged murder, was arrested in 2024. He appeared in court Wednesday and had his arraignment hearing — ostensibly when he will enter a plea — pushed to a later date.

In the meantime, victim Savage's family continues to wait for answers. In the years following Savage's murder, the family has been consistently vocal in their request for answers.

In the months and years after his death, Savage’s family pleaded for anyone who had information to come forward.

The events that led to Savage’s death remain unclear.