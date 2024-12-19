Penticton Indian Band looking for missing fire danger signs

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Indian Band is asking for the community to be on the lookout for missing fire safety signs.

The band posted to social media on Thursday, noting that three signs, include the fire danger rating, the category 3 fire band and the off road vehicle ban, had gone missing between the middle of October and end of November.

They were last seen on Oct. 11, 2024, in the afternoon, when they were put out.

"These are new signs that are meant to inform community and guests of our restrictions and bans during warmer seasons to help keep our community safe," their post reads.

They are asking for the signs to be returned, no questions asked.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Penticton Indian Band at 250 493 0048 or by email at [email protected]