Numerous Penticton businesses and organizations help boost the Starfish Pack program

Photo: Penticton Professional Fire Fighters

The Penticton Starfish pack project has been receiving some major donations over the holiday season.

The Rotary Club of Penticton started the “Starfish Backpack Program” in April 2017 as a response to teachers being concerned over local elementary school kids heading home and having to worry about where food for weekend meals would come from.

The organization recently received a $4000 donation from the Penticton Professional Fire Fighters Charitable Society.

"What a great program to help feed local kids in need," the society shared in a social media post.

The CUPE 523 Union also donated to $500.

Every year the CUPE 523, which represents clerical, educaiton assistants, custodians and other school support workers, chooses a few non profits to make a charitable donation to.

"There’s nobody that understands the need of students more than this group! CUPE 523 has done it again! This time with a cheque for $500 bringing their all-time donation amount of $7000," Starfish Pack shared on their social media.

The City of Penticton's Municipality City Yards staff donated $875 from the proceeds of their holiday breakfast to Starfish Pack as well.

"They have essentially “adopted” a student for one year to assist with weekend food support," Starfish shared.

"Thank you Kristen and everybody else at the City Yards!"

Last but not least, Livy Lou’s Hair Design donated $225 to Starfish.

"This is part of a fundraiser that owner Ashley is championing every month! This donation will help to support the 120 local kiddos in 13 schools (and their families) with bags of weekend food," they shared.

"To date Ashley, her staff and clients have raised $2825 in cash plus donations of summer school food items."

For more information on the Starfish Pack program, head to their website here or visit their Facebook page.