Former Penticton-Peachland MLA Dan Ashton hopes to take on MP role in 2025 with 'financially accountable' mindset

Photo: File photo

Longtime Penticton politician Dan Ashton looks back at 2024 as his last year as MLA and ahead to the next in hopes of securing a federal seat.

Ashton was the MLA for the Penticton-Peachland provincial riding through the BC United Party, formerly known as the BC Liberal Party, a position he has held since 2013. Previously, he was the mayor of Penticton and a local councillor.

He announced in 2023 that he would not run again for the MLA role.

Then in February of 2024, he made it public that he would be seeking nomination with the federal Conservative Party of Canada to run for Member of Parliament for South Okanagan-Simillkameen-West Kootenay.

The MP seat will be vacant when the next election is called. Longtime MP Richard Cannings, one of the only NDP MPs in the BC Interior region, announced in 2023 that he would not be seeking re-election.

Ashton is now hoping to fill Cannings' shoes and turn the long-orange riding blue.

“I'm well known to be fiscally responsible and very financially accountable. I just shake my head at what's been going on, both provincially and now federally,” he told Castanet mid-December.

“So big year, last year, and a lot of changes.”

He noted that people had asked him that if he had stayed and ran for re-election as MLA when BC United suspended their campaign in August, if he would have put his name forward for the conservative ticket.

“Yes, I would have been a Conservative,” he said.

The riding did turn Conservative, with former city councillor Amelia Boultbee winning the seat.

Ashton, who would often speak of extending a hand across the aisle to get work done alongside other provincial party members, said he hopes to see that continue with the NDP and Conservatives.

“I was very fortunate in keeping those relationships open and those doors open. And it did make a difference during my term in Victoria,” he said.

“We have to see it. We need to get away from the polarization of government. We see it provincially. We see it federally.”

Ashton said it was an honour to represent the area, pushing forward a secondary route to be established between Penticton and Peachland, which finally saw movement when a major slide closed Highway 97 in September.

While the Ministry of Transportation took time to grade the 201 Forest Service Road connecting the east side of Penticton to Kelowna as a usable emergency route and added signage, Ashton said there can be more done.

He noted achievement the announcement and the opening of additional daycare spaces and an oncology unit coming to the Penticton Regional Hospital, now reaching its third phase of construction.

“I had the opportunity to work with hundreds of people over the years in various committees before I got involved in, municipal or regional or provincial politics trying to get that hospital built. And it was that incredible amount of time that was donated and put forward by people of a keen interest in rebuilding that hospital,” Ashton said.

The politician won’t know if he’s the federal conservative pick for a while yet, as the nomination process is still underway.

“I am selling memberships from the nomination process at this point in time,” he added. “With the finance minister resigning, I have had thoughts that might be sooner than later, but I don't know at this point in time.”

“There's a lot of things that I think I can really put a hand to. You know, again, I'm very well known to be fiscally responsible, and that's what this country needs right now.”

Ashton said with the state of the economy and government spending, it will be tough for any government that gets in.

“There's been massive expenditures, and they have to get paid back, and there's only one taxpayer.”

He said he wants to see balanced budgets and a focus is on the citizens of Canada.

Ashton finished off his year in review with wishing everyone a happy holiday season and new year.