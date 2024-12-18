District of Summerland announes speed limit changes for Lakeshore Drive

Photo: District of Summerland

Drivers along Summerland's Lakeshore Drive should watch their speed now that the district has announced an expansion of a low-speed zone.

The district shared that in their recent work with an ICBC audit team regarding Lakeshore Drive, they reviewed crash history, pedestrian safety, and vehicle speeds, offering recommendations for improvements in the coming years.

"One important change has already been implemented: the existing 30 km/h speed zone on Lakeshore Drive has been extended from Peach Orchard Drive south to Beaver Street Park," the district shared.

"This area previously had multiple speed changes due to parks, and to improve safety and consistency, this unified 30 km/h speed limit is now in place."

Travellers are advised to be aware of the new speed limits and drive safely to help ensure public safety on the road.