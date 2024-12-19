District of Summerland putting plans together for $200K enhancement to Rotary Beach Pier

Photo: Monique Tamminga Rotary Pier on opening day

Summerland council went through details on the beginning plans for enhancements at Summerland's iconic pier at Rotary Beach on Tuesday, thanks to the local Rotary Club raising $200K.

The old pier was torn out in 2023 due to safety concerns.

The basic replacement was approved by the District of Summerland thanks to $800,000 in grant funding, and officially reopened to the public in July.

The Summerland Rotary Club previously approached the district, pitching for them to organize fundraising efforts to add enhancements.

The Rotary raised funds through numerous 50/50 draws, a charity golf tournament, a Canadian flag fundraiser, a gala event, pier wood salvage sales and personal donations.

Staff told council on Tuesday that the proposed enhancements are subtle and intended not to overwhelm the historical look and feel of the pier.

The proposed enhancements include:

Five benches

Lighting fixtures along sides of pier on the decking

Aquatic stairs at end of pier down into the water (provide better access for swimming)

Slide

Life saving device

Buoys around the end of the pier to delineate swimming area from motorized watercraft

Staff said they've hit a snag in finding the right slide for the pier, with only one pre-fabricated slide found that could work, which ended up being too large.

They are working with the structural engineer to custom design a slide that better fits the pier, which will be presented later on.

All of the proposed enhancements come in just under $180K, not including taxes, and does not include costs for recognition plaques and signage.

Council vote through for staff to proceed with next steps.