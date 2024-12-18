Summerland council green lights an on-request bus stop for the local food bank

Photo: File photo

Summerland council approved some temporary changes to their local transit route, adjusting the bus stop to help locals reach the food bank.

District staff recommended council approve a temporary bus stop using the “On Request” program to service the Summerland Food Bank & Resource Centre at 14820 Victoria Road North, which is the Summerland Alliance Church.

The food bank sent a letter to council, asking the district to consider the placement of a BC Transit bus stop near their next location in April.

“Following a 40-year history located in the basement of the Summerland United Church, the Food Bank and Resource Centre will move temporarily to the Alliance Church building while construction of the Summerland Affordable Housing Project on Henry Avenue is undertaken,” their letter to council read.

Since many users of the society’s services reported relying on the local route, and make use of the current free fare pilot project, the board of directors was hoping a stop could be made near the Alliance Church property.

“The location of this bus stop could be considered a temporary measure while the Food Bank and Resource Centre remains at the Alliance Church property until construction of the new facility is completed within the affordable housing on Henry Avenue.”

Council gave the green light to the affordable housing development, located at 13204 and 13214 Henry Ave., in February.

This option maintains the existing Route 30 that drives through town to head further north and require food bank users who are taking the bus to the Alliance Church to utilize the ‘On-Request’ service currently provided.

According to municipal staff, the "On-Request" service costs $2.25, one-way, which is the same as a local fare.

“Since riders would have been able to access the food bank's previous location using the free fare transit program, it is recommended that we extend this offering to those who are bussing up to the new temporary food bank location,” staff added.

“To me, it makes total sense to do [this option] so we can get started right away and then go back to normal in two years,” Coun. Erin Trainer said.

The program will only be available to Summerland residents, who will confirm to the bus operators they are headed to the food bank prior to pick up to ensure free access.

Council unanimously voted through the “On Request” program, which will be implemented right away.