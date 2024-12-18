Penticton high schoolers support local hospice care through fundraising events

Photo: Contributed

A new Health and Medicine Club is already making waves at Penticton Secondary School by raising money for worthy community organizations.

Students Gurleen Grewal and Emma Wilson formed the club in 2024, and kicked things off by with a "Horror Movie and Snack night” at Pen High with proceeds going to the Penticton & District Hospice Society, which cares for terminally ill patients and their families.

The team raised $425 in donations.

"We truly appreciate the opportunity to contribute to Hospice House. The club is looking forward to the possibility of volunteering in the Hospice kitchen, hoping to contribute further to the comfort and care of patients and their families," the pair said in a press release.

Both Gurleen and Emma intend to pursue careers in healthcare, and in the meantime, this is their way of giving back.