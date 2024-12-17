Summerland farmer seeking council support to help build a greenhouse teaching facility for upcoming farmers

Photo: LocalMotive file photo

A Summerland farmer is hoping to build a greenhouse to inspire and train the next generation of farmers.

Thomas Tumbach, owner of LocalMotive Organic Delivery and Low Waste Market, spoke to local council at their meeting on Tuesday, requesting support for a grant application.

He shared that he is applying for the 'Food Securities for Communities' grant application to build a greenhouse on the same property as the Food and Innovation Hub to house an educational and skills training in agriculture program.

Summerland council gave the go-ahead to enter into a memorandum of understanding in June with LocalMotive Organic Delivery for the future Okanagan Food and Innovation Hub site.

In partnership with Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen, also known as CFOS, the district has been working to locate the proper facility for its food hub, which will be a part of the BC Food Hub Network.

The network already has 13 facilities throughout the province.

The proposed hub has been discussed for several years, with the aim of providing a space that could connect food and agri-tech entrepreneurs to resources, and has become closer to fruition after the province announced that it was investing $800,000 in 2023.

Tumbach said he is now hoping to grow opportunities in the community for emerging farmers to gain the skills necessary to get involved.

“These opportunities are few and far between these days, and even as far as the skills and training programs offered by many colleges or institutions, farming is unfortunately not recognized as a skill or a training opportunity. So there are very few opportunities, and we're seeing a definite trend towards less and less young people taking up farming,” he said.

The grant Tumbach is seeking is from the federal government and is a two-year funding opportunity, which provides up to $500,000 in funding for projects, mainly capital expenditures. They will cover up to 75 per cent of the ask.

“It does require that we have a partner to be the lead applicant in the application. So currently, we would not be eligible to apply for this project on our own, as our company. Municipalities, however, do meet the eligibility criteria, so we're looking for assistance with that application,” Tumbach said.

The greenhouse would focus on indoor agriculture and vertical growing systems while teaching students skills.

“We're training applicants to this program in skills in agriculture, but we're also producing local food and a part of the vision of this project would be to actually earmark a percentage of the production to local food security organizations,” Tumbach said, noting that 20 per cent of production could go directly to food banks, soup kitchens and nonprofit entities that are trying to supply local food, for example.

Tumbach is seeking a letter of support from the District of Summerland and for the district to take a position as the lead applicant.

The application intake starts in mid-January and is open till the end of February.

Council expressed their support for the the project, with Coun. Adrienne Betts asking whether it was possible for the district to be the lead applicant without having a financial commitment.

“Definitely it is,” Tumbach answered.

“We do have some other options that we're exploring, and the main priority would be to get some support as the lead applicant, not necessarily any financial contribution.”

District staff will return to council with a report and analysis on the terms of the grant and recommendations on to what extent they can or should be involved in the project.