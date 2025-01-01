PenSAR members honed skills and expanded specialized teams throughout 2024

Photo: PENSAR file photo

The Penticton and District Search and Rescue team was tasked out to 52 events in 2024, responding to rescue missions, search requests and training activities.

PenSAR search manager Jesse MacDonald said after a major recruitment event from the year before, a record number started in 2024, which brought their operational team to almost 50 early in the year.

"That was the biggest recruitment we've ever done, and they're another great group of people that really elevated the team. They've really jumped into a whole bunch of different roles, and we're planning for another recruitment in fall of 2025 to keep our numbers up," he added.

The team aims to have 50 people on in order to maintain a minimum operational capability of 12 people respond at any given time for any call.

This year MacDonald said the number of task call out were lower than the past four years, more in line with pre-covid task numbers than 2020 onward, when the average was almost 70.

"This year was actually a really nice break from the number of evacuations that we've had over the past few years," he said, noting the calls they usually get during the hot summer period when wildfires force evacuations from homes.

"We had a couple of snowmobile calls last year where people were stuck out in cold temperatures. And it's just a reminder that going into this winter season, people should prepare for the worst in case they get stuck longer than they were planning to in sub zero temperatures."

PenSAR President Norman Cole said he was incredibly proud of the team's efforts this year in maintaining their energy and building both capacity and capabilities.

"The surge in tasks during the pandemic placed significant demands on the resources and resilience of our volunteer professionals. It would have been easy to ease up, but instead, the team seized the opportunity to enhance their skills through specialty training programs, setting us up for even greater readiness," he said.

Since Search and Rescue in BC is a no cost service that is available 24/7/365, MacDonald encourages people to call early and not wait on needing help.

"It's always easier for us to respond during daylight operations, and we have access to helicopters during the day that we don't have access to at night. So call early if you think you're in trouble, we're always happy to come out, and if we get stood down, then that's a great outcome," said MacDonald.

For the upcoming year, the team is working on getting their command vehicle up and running and operational, along with strengthening their specialty teams.

"We're building up the skill set of of the people in PenSAR that have recently joined. So that means expanding our swift water capability, our rope capability has really gone up this year due to a concerted effort to do that with the new teammates and ur long line team has some new members apprenticing to build that capability," said MacDonald.

Otherwise, MacDonald said PenSAR is looking to be prepared for whatever the season throws at them.

"I think that honestly, the biggest challenge for us came from long periods of no calls, where we're for maintaining operability, and we're maintaining proficiency in our skills, but you're sitting there and you're not getting calls, and you kind of battle complacency," he added.

"I'm not saying our team was complacent, because we weren't, but you do battle that when weeks go by and nothing is happening, and then all of a sudden, you get a whole wave of stuff, and you have to be able to respond as if you had been on tasks constantly over the period before that."

For the first year ever, PenSAR created annual awards to recognize the commitment of their team members, and the recipients are:

Dave Van-Gelder – The Fresh Tracks Award goes to a new member who has shown commitment and stands out, as voted by the team.

Kelvin Hall – Spirit of the Founding Members Award is awarded to a member who has devoted their time to being what SAR is all about; showing dedication and being a role model of all members.

Ron Berlie – Leadership Legacy Award is an award for a member who is always helping guide, lead, and bring the team together

Devon Hill – Ballarin Belt Award a special award, for a member who has done something memorable and is still hearing about it!

Three members also reached five years of service on the team – Norman Cole, Sterling-Rae King, and Ron Berlie.

"All three are leaders within our team, and we are proud to have them on the team," MacDonald said.

He acknowledged their sponsors, as the team can’t do anything without them.

"We’d like to acknowledge Topflight and Eclipse helicopters, who are the backbone of our CDFL (long line) team and air operations. They’ve given our team a response capability that’s far and above what we would ever be able to do without them," he said.

Cole added that as a non-profit organization, PENSAR relies heavily on the generosity of the community for funding and support.

"We are deeply grateful to our sponsors, community members, and partners for their unwavering commitment. Thanks to their support, we are excited to commission a new command vehicle this spring, which will greatly enhance our ability to manage the increasingly technical and complex rescues we are being tasked with."

For more information on PenSAR and how you can get involved as a volunteer or donor, click here.