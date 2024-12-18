Fest of Ale early bird pricing on now for popular Penticton event

Photo: Fest of Ale

It may not be 2025 yet but tickets are already on sale for the 2025 Okanagan Fest of Ale.

The popular event often sells out, so would-be patrons are encouraged to take advantage of early-bird pricing on now.

It will take place on April 11 and 12 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

"With the positive response from last year, we will be bringing back the Fest of Ale Hopyard and using the beautiful outdoor space beside the PTCC again” said Michael Stocker, president of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society, in a press release.

"It really is the best of both world because if the weather isn't perfect, we can enjoy delicious craft beer from inside, ensuring patrons they will be comfortable for weekend."

Early bird pricing starts at $39 for one day or $55 for both days, and those prices will go up on Jan. 31.

"The festival is now accepting vendor applications from breweries and cideries for the 2025 event.

“Work begins early for one of BC’s largest beer festivals and we aim to have over 200 beers and ciders at this year’s festival. We will be gathering applications for beverage, entertainment and food into the new year and our committees will be hard at work organizing the weekend moving forward," Stocker said.



“Once again, proceeds from the event will go to local charities, so get your tickets for Christmas gifts and know that you are donating to a great cause: beer and charity.”

The festival has donated more than $855,000 to local charities over the years of its existence.

For more information and tickets, click here.