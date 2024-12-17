Penticton Search and Rescue helps individual with a stuck vehicle up Carmi

Photo: PenSAR

It was a happy ending on Friday night for the Penticton and District Search & Rescue team and an individual with a stuck vehicle.

PenSAR said in their post that they were tasked out by RCMP for the individual, who had gone on foot in the Carmi area east of Penticton after getting their vehicle stuck.

The individual in need of assistance had spotty cell service but managed to contact their significant other, who then contacted 911.

The rescue team headed out to aid in the search for the individual, due to continued snowfall and low temperatures.

PenSAR said they deployed two vehicles and seven members.

"Based on the description of their surroundings, PenSAR was able to locate the individual. Upon arrival, a passerby had provided assistance and the individual was exiting the area with their vehicle," they added.

The rescue service said as a reminder in planning trips, make sure vehicles are winter-ready with winter tires, always prepare for emergencies, and don't wait to call for help.

Search and Rescue in BC is a no-cost service that is available 24/7/365.

PenSAR is staffed by professional volunteers who respond from their homes whenever called.

Unlike Police, Fire or Ambulance the SAR Base is not staffed unless called by Victoria dispatch.