Great Canadian Baking Show judge hosting multiple holiday experiences at the Naramata Inn

A popular face on food culture television will be in the kitchen at the Naramata Inn for the holidays, using the historic spot to showcase his skills in a series of exclusive events.

French chef, restaurateur and judge on The Great Canadian Baking Show, Chef Bruno Feldeisen has four special events coming in the next week.



From December 20 to 23 will be taking over Eliza, the Inn's wine bar, to showcase a three-course prix-fixe menu.

The event will have limited seating and a menu promising a night of flavour and creativity.



Tickets are $69 per person, excluding taxes and gratuities.



Or join Chef on Dec. 20 and 24 to go through his cookbook.

Feldeisen will demonstrates the magic behind his recipes, including Bacon, Cheddar & Chives Scones, Bourbon Glazed Pork Belly, and Chocolate Meringue Kisses from his latest cookbook, The Bacon, Butter, Bourbon, and Chocolate Cookbook.



Tickets are $79 per person, excluding taxes and gratuities.



On Dec. 21 and 23, attendees will get the chance to explore the heart of Italian cuisine with their exclusive “Poor Italian Farmer” demo class with Feldeisen.



Feldeisen will create classic Italian Canederli Dumplings, Slow Braised Beef Cheeks with Roasted Garlic Polenta, and Zeppoli Donuts.

Tickets are $79 per person, excluding taxes and gratuities.



Or take the chance to go through the Whisky & Chocolate Tasting Experience on Dec. 22

Feldeise demonstrates desserts like Warm Chocolate Whisky Tart with Espresso Whipped Cream and Whisky Walnut Cake with Whisky Bacon Chocolate Glaze.



Attendess will sample five whiskies, perfectly complemented by Feldeise's treats and get a chance to meet the chef for a book signing.



Tickets are $79 per person, excluding taxes and gratuities.



To reserve a limited spot in any of these events or for more information, head to the Naramata Inn events page here.