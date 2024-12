Photo: Contributed Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne

Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne are coming to Penticton.

The acts will bring their tour to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday, April 11 2025.

Both known for their distinctive sounds, the acts promise high energy and unique style.

They will be supported by special guest openers Set It Off and Zero 9:36.

Tickets start at $39.50 and will go on sale Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 online at ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the box office.