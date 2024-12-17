Free Penticton Vees tickets to welcome newcomers to the city

Photo: Contributed

The City of Penticton is offering new residents a chance to embrace a favourite local pastimes for free: The Penticton Vees.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, the boys will take to the ice for the Retro Night game, and in the crowd will be 100 lucky new residents.

Simply sign up for the Penticton Welcome Home program online here , open to residents who have moved here after July 1, 2022.

Then later this week, the city will be contacting Welcome Home program users to offer the tickets, which will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

As always, kids 18 and under can attend the Vees games for free.

"One of our main objectives is making junior hockey accessible to everyone in our community, and the city’s Welcome Home program is a great way to introduce our program to newcomers,” said Fraser Rodgers, Vees vice-president of business operations, in a press release.

“A Vees’ game at the SOEC is a great, family-friendly, and affordable entertainment option. We look forward to welcoming new fans to the SOEC.”