Plunge into cold lake for the new year to support the Naramata Volunteer Fire Department

Photo: Naramata Polar Bear Fire Plunge Naramata Polar Bear Fire Plunge in 2023

Are you brave enough to enter frigid waters on New Years Day?

Once again people are invited out to Centre Beach in Naramata for a Polar Bear Dip in support of the Naramata Fire Fighters Society.

"Last year we had over 100 plungers and we're hopeful to see at least as many brave people taking the plunge," organizer Will van Middendorp said.

The event is all about fun, community, and supporting a great cause.

The day will include music, along with hot dogs and hot chocolate, and cozy fire pits set up to keep plungers and spectators warm.

The big plunge happens at 1 p.m.

"his year, we’ve got an exclusive beanie featuring the Naramata Fire Plunge logo for the first 100 participants who register and donate a minimum of $15 per person. Don't miss your chance to grab this limited-edition keepsake while supporting our local heroes," van Middendorp added.

For more information and to register, head online here.