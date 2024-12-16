Waste pickup information during snowfall in Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Photo: Shutterstock

Waste pickup may be impacted by snowfall in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

In the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen AIM Roads is contracted to provide snow removal services for roads.

The district notes that highways and emergency routes are prioritized for clearing, followed by bus routes, and lastly by arterial routes and secondary roads.



"If collection trucks cannot safely reach certain areas that have not been plowed or sanded, Curbside Collection may be postponed," reads a press release from the RDOS.

"Waste Connections of Canada is contracted to carry out the RDOS Curbside Recycling and Garbage program, which services the majority of rural residences in electoral areas A, B, C, D, E, F G and I, and the Village of Keremeos. The service consists of weekly garbage collection, biweekly recycling collection, seasonal yard waste pickup, and annual pickup of large items."

Anyone whose collection has been missed due to poor road conditions by 5 p.m. can contact Waste Connections of Canada at 250-490-3888 or email [email protected] to find out when the pick-up is scheduled to occur.



"If pick-up is scheduled for the next day, please do not leave your waste on the curb overnight. Although every effort is made to ensure waste collection services occur throughout the Regional District at the scheduled time, during snowfall events, collection may be deferred to the next regularly scheduled pick-up day," reads the press release.

Any RDOS resident can contact AIM Roads to report issues or concerns related to snow removal at 1-866-222-4204 or [email protected].



For further information, click here or call the Solid Waste Hotline at 250-490-4129.