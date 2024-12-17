Penticton and District Stamp Club donates $3K to oncology unit goals

Photo: Contributed

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation is thrilled about a $3,000 donation from the Penticton and District Stamp Club.

"The funds were raised through the sale of stamp collections from the late Phil Cove, a valued club member," reads a press release issued Monday.

"Phil’s wife, Donna, requested that the proceeds be donated to the SOS Medical Foundation to support its $10 Million Oncology Campaign, a vital initiative aimed at advancing cancer care in the South Okanagan Similkameen region."

This is far from the first time the club has contributed to the foundation.

"Since 2013, the club has raised over $74,000, helping us enhance healthcare services for patients and families in the region. This latest donation will play a key role in ensuring access to exceptional oncology care close to home," said Ian LIndsay, CEO of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.

The foundation continues to pair with the Penticton and District Stamp Club "to exemplify the power of community-driven efforts to improve healthcare services."