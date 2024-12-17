Penticton Vees wrap up season of giving with food, cash donations

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees' second annual Season of Giving is done, and has raised an astonishing amount of food and money for those in need in the community.

"Through several fundraising events with local partners, the Vees are happy to announce they have helped raised $3,500 in donations, over 3,400 pounds of food, 1,500 plus stuffed toys, over 1,100 winter outwear items for children and adults, and 200 packages of diapers," reads a press release from the Vees issued Monday.



"The donations were collected over the last six weeks during the Vees Season of Giving, which began in early November."

Re/Max and Bannister Chevrolet were both partners in community fundraising events.

“We were beyond thrilled with the response from our community over the last six weeks,” said Vees’ vice president of business operations Fraser Rodgers.

“So many people put a lot of work in behind the scenes, donating their time to make this all come together. We are very grateful for our campaign partners who continue to step up and give back to those in need.”



The Vees organization is grateful to all sponsors, businesses and volunteers who made the donations possible.