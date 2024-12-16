Pentictonites welcome to celebrate winter solstice atop Munson Mountain

Photo: Contributed A girl stands on the Pen Henge heel stone at a previous year's winter solstice celebration.

The return of the Sun is coming.

The annual winter solstice ceremony at Penticton's own "Pen Henge" standing stone array will be back on Munson Mountain on Dec. 21.

All are welcome to join at 2:45 p.m. to anticipate the Sun's southernmost setting point of the year, after which the days will get longer until the summer solstice.

"This year the gathering will be informal with members of the Okanagan Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada and other knowledgeable people on hand to answer questions as well as discuss the significance of what is taking place," reads a press release from the Okanagan Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada about the event.

"It’s suggested that a gathering time of 2:45pm allows people to be ready and able to observe the sunset phenomenon of the rays of the setting sun extending from the winter solstice stone to the heel stone of the stone array if the sky is clear."

The Pen Henge standing stone array is located at the top of Munson Mountain, and consists of four stones that delineate the sunset points on the four cardinal dates of the year.

"Anchored by the heel stone, the equinox stone points to the Sun's sunset point at both the spring and fall equinoxes, while the other two stones mark the winter and summer solstice setting points respectively," the press release reads.

The solstice marks the official start of winter, but it also marks the beginning of more sunshine. The event is free to attend.