Local fun for all ages in South Okanagan

Photo: Visit Penticton

Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

There is plenty of fun to be had for all ages in the South Okanagan over the holidays!

GottaGoat Farm is open through the winter, offering up plenty of time to play with their fainting goats.

“The goats at GottaGoat Farm are the real reason that everyone loves it here!” said co-owner Cindy Campbell. “They are so friendly and loving, and all of our visitors (both adults and children) just love petting and brushing them.”

Parents, grandparents and children can enjoy their time learning about the farm’s goats, as well as hearing stories about each of their unique personalities.

“We have some fun things happening this holiday season at GottaGoat Farm: we have our annual "Holiday Party with the Goats" on Saturday, Dec. 21,” explained Campbell of upcoming events at the farm.

“Visitors are welcome from 10am-5pm for this FREE event to come and hang out with the goats. We'll have hot chocolate and some "goodies" for people to enjoy. Donations toward our rescued animals are always welcome, but please don't feel obligated.”

And this event offers a great, last-minute, but unique holiday gift.

“We are also offering a really unique gift package called "Lease-A-Goat."

It is a year-long experience that includes monthly emails, a custom certificate, a photo of the goat you choose, our beautiful Goat Calendar, and four visits with your goat (which can even be done remotely - perfect if you want to give this to someone who doesn't live close to the farm)!” said Campbell.

Take in the festivities at the farm, decorated for the season (but be sure to keep everything where it is, since it’s all out of reach from the goats!)

Be sure to dress warmly, since GottaGoat Farm is located approximately half-way to Apex Mountain Resort.

For more information, including hours and their location, visit gottagoat.com

Bring the family to Penticton’s Clue Solvers, an outdoor, fast-paced scavenger hunt and escape room. Perfect for all ages, the game includes a 3 kilometer walk around town, typically designed to be finished in 90 minutes to 2 hours (but there’s no time limit!)

Simply book your game online and you’ll receive an email. Your game is live, with no expiry date, meaning you can play whenever you want, with whoever, and however many people, you want!

It’s a great way to get outside, enjoy the fresh air and get the family sharing years of experience and wisdom from all ages.

Clue Solvers also has the option for online games, so be sure to check out their website at cluesolvers.com for more information!

Looking for something a little slower-paced but jammed-packed with education and fun? The Penticton Museum & Archives is open through the winter season. Learn about Penticton’s incredible history, or explore the museum’s current exhibit, “A Taste of Home: Cookbooks as Family Heirlooms.”

There’s plenty of hands on activities perfect for both children and adults, too!

Entry is by donation.

For more information, visit pentictommuseum.com

You’re never too old to enjoy Christmas lights, and the Kettle Valley Steam Railway is both a unique and enchanting way to experience them.

All aboard the Christmas Express, the decorated 3716 locomotive featuring music and Saint Nick himself. Enjoy a hot beverage and sing along to Christmas carols. Fares start at $25.00 and go up based on age.

For more information, visit kettlevalleyrail.org

For more Penticton fun this month, click here.